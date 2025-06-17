Bfsg LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,497,467,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $565.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.56 and a 200 day moving average of $558.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.