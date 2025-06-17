Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires Shares of 13,500 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

