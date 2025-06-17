AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.89.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $178.55 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

