Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $512.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.