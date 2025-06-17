Adero Partners LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

