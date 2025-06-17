10,227 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

