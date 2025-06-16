X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ZTAX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (NYSEARCA:ZTAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.05% of X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF

The X-Square Municipal Income Tax Free ETF (ZTAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated municipal securities that are exempt from US federal, state, and local taxes. Securities could be of any maturity or credit quality issued by Puerto Rico, Guam and the US Virgin Islands.

