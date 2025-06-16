Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $90,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,116,646.45. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,494,091. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,624,572 shares of company stock worth $203,515,022. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

