Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of WRBY opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $658,152.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,172,000 after buying an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after buying an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

