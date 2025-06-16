Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after acquiring an additional 448,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,073 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,901,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

