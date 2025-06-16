Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 97,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,819 shares of company stock worth $79,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 5.3%

CMCO stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

