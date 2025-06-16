Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $111.17 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

