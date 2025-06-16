Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after purchasing an additional 988,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

