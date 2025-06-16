Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

