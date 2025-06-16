Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.70 on Monday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.