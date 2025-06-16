Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

