Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $271.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

