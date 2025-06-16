Trust Point Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

