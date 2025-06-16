Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,400 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the May 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.2 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of TELNF stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17.
Telenor ASA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.45%.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
