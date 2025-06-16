Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 17,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Stock Down 3.1%

Bank First stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

