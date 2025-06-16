Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 625,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after buying an additional 531,640 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,640,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,494,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 886,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 313,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,690,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

