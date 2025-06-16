Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

