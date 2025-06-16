Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.46.
About Swire Pacific
