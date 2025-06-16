Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,445 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,769,000 after buying an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of ASML opened at $761.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $710.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.