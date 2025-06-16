Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.35 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

