Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after buying an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,741,000 after buying an additional 9,719,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

