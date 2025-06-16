Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Declines By 36.3%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,708,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 8,958,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,427.0 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Petroleum Products, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, and Trading of Petrochemical Products segments.

