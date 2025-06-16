Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Declines By 36.3%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,708,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 8,958,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,427.0 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
