Sentry LLC Purchases New Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of POET. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of POET Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

POET Technologies Price Performance

POET opened at $4.17 on Monday. POET Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.25.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

