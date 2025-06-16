Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 389,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.