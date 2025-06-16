Robert T. Cardillo Sells 10,058 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Robert T. Cardillo sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $404,532.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,943.06. This trade represents a 23.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IonQ Trading Down 2.4%

IONQ stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IonQ by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IonQ by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IonQ by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

