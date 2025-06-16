Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,052 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $710.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.40. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.