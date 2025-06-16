Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,614 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after purchasing an additional 672,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,577,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

