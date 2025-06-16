Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,496 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

