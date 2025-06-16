Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 56852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.03).

Permanent TSB Group Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.