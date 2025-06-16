Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.32.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $215.54 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.