Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Up 49.6% in May

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. 14,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,908. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.