Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $5.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.36.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Nevro stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Nevro has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.
