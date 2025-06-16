NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.32% from the stock’s current price.

NeurAxis Stock Up 12.7%

Shares of NRXS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. 157,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,237. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.34. NeurAxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Insider Transactions at NeurAxis

In other news, major shareholder Brian Hannasch purchased 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $31,252.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 775,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,421.18. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeurAxis

NeurAxis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeurAxis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NeurAxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

