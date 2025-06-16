NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXSGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 171.32% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NRXS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.58. 157,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,237. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.34. NeurAxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Hannasch purchased 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $31,252.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 775,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,421.18. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeurAxis stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NeurAxis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

NeurAxis, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

