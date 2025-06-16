Montecito Bank & Trust Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $223.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

