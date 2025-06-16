Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $223.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.59. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

