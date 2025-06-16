Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $54,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 89,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,956 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

