Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $90.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

