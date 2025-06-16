Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $150.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.07.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Lennar Trading Down 3.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. Lennar has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

