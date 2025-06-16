L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is M. Kraus & Co’s 7th Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 557.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $257.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

