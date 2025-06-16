Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $155.15 and last traded at $155.13. Approximately 1,847,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,939,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,878,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

