Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells 11,965 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,965 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $497,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,686.40. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. IonQ’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IonQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IONQ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

