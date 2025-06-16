Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

