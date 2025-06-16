Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $174,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.0% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.49 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.