Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $356.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

