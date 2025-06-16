Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 3.5%

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

