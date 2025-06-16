Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 411.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.16 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.